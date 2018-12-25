Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-A retired government college principal, Khadija Riaz, protested against, 'what she said', illegal proceedings and the biasness of the police officers in the cases she was pursuing to get her legacy rights. She requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Justice of Lahore High Court, and other authorities to provide security to her and her sister. She told the media that her brother Dr Ali intended to deprive her and her sister of inherited property through police. She said that the police authorities should take immediate notice of it.

She maintained that she and her sister had knocked the door of justice for inherited property, and cases were under trial in this regard. But her brother was a friend of Additional IG Investigation Punjab police Abu Bakr, and he was using him to stop her and her sister to pursue cases. She said that on the direction of Add IG investigation, DSP Saddr Circle Ghazanfar Abbas gave a false complaint of Rs6 million against her and her sister, and they had to attend his office to submit a written reply. "The DSP pressurised us to compromise; otherwise, strict action will be taken against us," she maintained. She added: "Last night, SHO police station Khangarh reached my home and told me that an FIR has been registered against me and my sister. He asked me to make a compromise; otherwise, we will be arrested."

She told the media that property cases had been pending for the last five years in different courts. She further added that her brother Dr Ali continuously submitting false complaints even to Anti Corruption Establishment through Saleem along with two witness Mr Malik Mureed Hussain and Rafique Ahmed. But during investigation, they have proved false.

In present complaint, the same persons are the witness. She revealed that her brother Malik Liaqat and Ali were convicted in a murder case. Malik Liaqat remained in jail while Ali managed to escape and wanted by police. "They can give physical harm to us so all the authorities concerned are requested to provide justice and security to us," she pleaded. When contacted, DPO Imran Kishwar said that Khadija Bibi was misleading the facts. In fact, she had the possession of all property, and she had been receiving the income of the property for last nine to ten years which was in millions of rupees. "It is brothers who are struggling to get their legacy rights," he said.