ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have arrested 20 persons during its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He said following the directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities, Aabpara police arrested three accused Arslan Masih, Mobeen and Muhammad Rahim and recovered 28 litres alcohol and two alcohol bottles from their possession.

Bani Gala police arrested Nadeem and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. CIA police arrested Hasnain Ali and recovered 20 litres alcohol from him.

Golra police arrested Farhad khan and recovered snatched mobile and one 30-bore pistol from him.

Tarnol police arrested two accused Dil Aram and Khasita Nawab and recovered 220 gram hashish from their possession. Shahzad Town police arrested an Afghan national Zahid for illegal stay in the country.

Khanna police arrested three accused Hassan Raza, Aamir and Mansoor and recovered 22 alcohol bottles and one 30-bore pistol from their possession.

Similarly, Sihala police arrested five accused Muhammad Waqas, Naveed Gul, Tanveer, Sohail Ahmed and Kokab and recovered 1.730 kilogram hashish, 50 litres and two alcohol bottles from their possession.

Koral police arrested three accused Hasnain, Tariq and Waqar and recovered three 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, according to the police.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that the social evils would be curbed and those backing those drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand.

He further emphasised that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements in the city.