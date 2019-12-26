Share:

LAHORE - Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has decided to upgrade 288 health centres (BHUs/RHCs) across Punjab under the Prime Minister’s National Health Program (PMNHP). This decision was taken at a meeting chaired by P&SH Secretary Captain (R) Muhammad Usman on Wednesday to review progress of special measures adopted under the PMNHP. Special Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti and Punjab Health Facilities Management Company CEO Irfan Memon briefed the secretary about the progress on PMNHP. According to the plan, the health department will ensure round-the-clock emergency service in 195 BHUs and start OPD service in the evening after converting 42 BHUs to BHU Plus. Meanwhile, emergency blocks and nurseries for children will build in 35 RHCs. The health department will also ensure non-stop emergency service in 40 BHUs of Attock, 23 of DG Khan, 24 of Jhang, 43 of Kasur, 21 of Mianwali, four of Rajanpur, 18 of Ladhoran and 22 of Chinniot. Similarly, six BHUs will get the status of BHU Plus in Attock, six in DG Khan, six in Jhang, eight in Kasur, four in Mianwali, three in Rajanpur, five in Lodhran and four in Chinniot. Further, 16 urban health centres will build with modern health facilities in six cities of Punjab including three each in Jhang and Gujranwala, six in Rawalpindi, two in Attock and one each in DG Khan and Mianwali. Muhammad Usman informed that all these urban health centres will be built in the next two years in collaboration with UNICEF and UNFPA.