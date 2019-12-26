Share:

LAHORE - Barry’s and Master Paints registered contrasting triumphs in the JS Bank-sponsored Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2019 by beating their respective opponents here at the Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) ground on Wednesday.

The enthralling polo matches of the day were witnessed by LP&CC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Major (R) Haseeb Minhas, Major (R) Babar Mehboob, JS Bank Unit Head Majid Qureshi, Team Leader Kashif Butt, a great number of polo lovers, players and their families.

In the first match of the day, Barry’s trounced Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints 9-3½. Ernesto Trotz played high-quality polo and amused the spectators with his classic polo skills and techniques as he slammed in superb six goals from the winning side while his teammate Shah Shamyl Alam hit a hat-trick. Hamza Mawaz Khan banged in a brace from the losing side, which had also one and a half goal handicap advantage.

Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints struck the opening goal of the match when Hamza Mawaz Khan converted a 40-yard penalty to gain 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Barry’s bounced back in great style and thrashed two back-to-back goals – one each by Ernesto Trotz and Shah Shamyl - to earn 2-1 lead. Barry’s maintained their supremacy in the second chukker as well as they hammered a hat-trick of goals – two by Shah Shamyl and one by Ernesto - to strengthen their lead to 5-1. Artema Medical converted another 4-yard penalty through Hamza Mawaz to finish the second chukker at 5-2.

Barry’s fully dominated the third chukker as they added three more marvelous goals in their tally through Ernesto Trotz to gain 8-2 edge. They converted one more goal in the fourth and last chukker to further enhance their lead to 9-2. With one and a half goal handicap advantage for Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints, Barry’s won the match by 9-3½.

In the second match of the day, Master Paints edged out Platinum Homes with a margin of 8-7. Mariano Regal was star of the day from the winning side, as he fired in fabulous five goals while Jalal Arslan converted two goals and Bilal Haye one. From the losing side, Amirreza Behboudi hammered five goals while Qadeer Ashfaq struck two goals.

Platinum had a wonderful start as they banged in a brace to take 2-0 lead. Master Paints fought back well in the dying moments of the first chukker by firing in a field goal to reduce the margin to 2-1. Platinum Homes also started the second chukker in great style as they thrashed another field goal to stretch their lead to 3-1. Master Paints bounced back well and hammered a hat-trick of goals to earn a slight 4-3 lead.

Platinum Homes made a tremendous comeback in the third chukker and fully dominated it by hammering a hat-trick of goals to take a healthy 6-4 lead. But Master Paints also showed their great class in the fourth and last chukker and cracked a classic quartet against just one goal by Platinum Homes to win the match by a very close margin of 8-7.