LAHORE-Pakistani celebrities paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 144thbirth anniversary and stated that Pakistan appeared on the map of world after his democratic struggle.

From celebrities to politicians, everyone took to social media to honour Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary.

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi posted a classic portrait of Jinnah with the simple hashtag, Thank You Jinnah. Amna Ilyas also tweeted about the Quaid, however, posted a questionable picture. Is that Jinnah for real, or are we just too cynical to not quite catch the resemblance? “Wish we were half as cool as you!” she wrote.

Dr. Shaista Lodhi tweeted, “Hope there will be a time we will make Pakistan as what the Quaid wanted. Jinnah sahab, the nation will never forget you.”

Actor Shaan Shahid said: “I wish I could give you your vision of Pakistan as a gift on your birthday but I promise that you will always find me working to build Pakistan on your vision in my capacity,” he shared.

Fakhr-e-Alam also took to social media and wrote: “You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state,” he said.