Rawalpindi-Like other parts of the country, the Christian community in the city celebrated Christmas with religious fervour and enthusiasm on Wednesday.

Tight security arrangements were made by the police on orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas to guard the minorities in the city.

Christmas trees and cribs have been decorated beautifully in almost all the houses of the community. A big-sized tree has also been decorated in the precincts of Catholic Church in Rawalpindi.

Bathed in glorious golden glaze, with sparking star atop the tree caught attentions of many in the city.

Some churches in the city have also decorated with cypresses glowing special lights. Earlier, midnight services were offered in all the churches. Print and electronic media published/broadcasted Christmas programmes and carol songs.

A special ceremony was also held in First UP Church in Raja Bazaar in connection with Christmas. Scores of members of christen community participated in the ceremony. Christen Community Board Rawalpindi Secretary Session Safdar Gill, while talking to the media men, said Christian community is celebrating Christmas with full zeal and fervour.

He said all the youngsters, girls, men, women and children used to visit churches to attend rituals and other services.

He said a cake cutting ceremony was also be held in the church while the community offered special prayers for the prosperity and well being of the nation.

He said those who are poor and cannot purchase new clothes and shoes on the eve of Christmas are being helped by CCBR.

Meanwhile, police, following the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, made tight security arrangements inside and outside the churches to guard the Christian community on the eve of Christmas. As many as 2,800 well equipped cops and police officers have been deputed outside the churches, in parks and other places in the city to provide foolproof security to christen community and the ceremonies held in connection with Quaid’s Day, according to a spokesman of CPO.

He said CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas along with his subordinates SSP Operations Tariq Walayat, SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran, SP Saddar Rai Mazhar, SP Rawal Asif Masood, SP Potohar Syed Ali and ASP Civil Line Circle Beenish Uzair patrolled on roads all the day to keep a vigil on suspicious elements and to check the duty of cops stationed on different points to maintain law and order situation. He said special walk through gates were installed at entry points of churches besides deputing elite force commandoes and shooters on the rooftops of worship places to tackle any untoward incident.