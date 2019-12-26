Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he has just learnt from the governor that Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Karachi on December 27, but “I would not be available

in the city to receive him because I am going to Rawalpindi to attend death anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir

Bhutto.On the occasion of Christmas, the chief minister congratulated the Christian

community of Pakistan and said, “Pakistan is your home and requested them to pray for its prosperity and unity.” He said the minority communities living in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights and they are beauty of this country. He said that he had requested the governor to postpone the meeting of the prime minister in the city, if his availability is needed. “It can be convened

on any day just after December 27,” he said. Shah said that Karachi Circular Railways

was already included in the CPEC projects. “I have requested the prime minister to make a priority project so that work on it can be started at the earliest,” he said.To a question, Shah said that he did not know whether some names have been deleted from the list of the Benazir Income Support Programme beneficiaries. “Most of our population

is living below the poverty line so I would suggest more names should be included in the list by conducting a fresh survey,” he said. “We have to financially support the poorest of the poor,” he said. Shah said that the CCI meeting was held after one year but almost all the issues of the Sindh, as raised by him, were accepted. “I requested the prime minister to keep holding CCI meetings regularly so that all the standing issue of intern-provincial and provincial-federal government can be resolved,” he said.The issues the chief minister raised in the CCI meeting, include implementation

of water accord, recovery of Rs7 billion deducted by FBR at-source, release

of funds for health related vertical

programmes, suspension of NOC issued for installation of a power plant on CJ Link Canal, renewable energy policy and “I am happy that the point of view of Sindh government was recognized,”

he said.The chief minister told the media

that prior to CCI meeting, he met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed different issues. “I told him that being a chief minister, it becomes my responsibility to receive him [PM] whenever he visits Karachi but sorry to say his secretariat doesn’t invite me,” he said. He added that when the PM secretariat

had informed him about the prime minister’s visit to Karachi he, as a chief minister, had receive him once at the airport and then at the Commerce College.

“Now, they do not inform me so how I’ll be able to receive the prime