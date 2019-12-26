Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan on Wednesday carried out virtual monitoring of Saddar Police Station in Rawalpindi, emergency of DHQ Hospital Gujranwala and Model Bazaar Township Lahore. The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) arranged the virtual monitoring through video link. The Chief Secretary asked purchasers at Model Bazaar Township about the prices of commodities fixed by the government and their quality. He directly obtained information from patients at DHQ Hospital Gujranwala regarding behaviour of doctors and other staff with general public, besides provision of healthcare facilities and medicines. Similarly, he inquired the complainants at Saddar Police Station Rawalpindi about the problems they are facing. Talking to complainants through video link, the Chief Secretary said that police stations have been set up to provide relief to people. Likewise, speaking to shoppers at Model Bazaar Township Lahore, he mentioned that virtual monitoring is aimed at resolving problems of the common man. The Chief Secretary directed the administration of model bazaar to take every possible step for facilitating consumers. Feeling pleasantly surprised, purchasers thanked the Chief Secretary and told him that daily-use items are available at reasonable prices at the bazaar.