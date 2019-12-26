Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) carried out special cleanliness drive to cope with additional burden due to Christmas celebrations. LWMC deployed more than 650 additional helpers with 350 equipment/vehicles and lifted successfully more than 5000 tons of waste. Chairman and Managing director LWMC personally supervised the drive. He said the Company was strictly observing zero tolerance policy and no officer or worker will be spared over negligence from work. LWMC also deputed 50 dedicated workers along with machinery at Christmas Bazaars. Spokesperson LWMC stated that department executed cleanliness operation according to plan and it was a successful one. He added that department was resolving all public complaints on priority and utilizing all available resources to make the city clean. He stated that citizens must cooperate with department by disposing their waste properly in the bin instead of dumping illegally. Citizens can register their waste related complaint on LWMC helpline or by using mobile based application Clean Lahore.