In a message on international day of students, the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said a lot of great words about the Pakistani students and education. He said that students play a key role in achieving the goal of development in a country.

The CM said that eight Universities are being established in different cities of province Punjab for the girls and boys students that will be helpful for the Pakistani students for their career and country’s development. So, I hope that the universities will be established soon in the country and the changes in education system come rapidly.

ZAHEER DOSHAMBAY,

Bal Nigwar.