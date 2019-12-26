Share:

JHELUM - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday termed the federal cabinet’s decision which bars Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz from flying abroad a great one.

Addressing an event in Jhelum, Fawad Chaudhry expressed that even allowing former premier Nawaz Sharif to go abroad was an injustice as a common inmate serves time in prison, and such elite convicted figures go abroad. “We don’t want these plunderers to stay in jails forever, they can go wherever they want after returning the looted money,” he added. He said that hundreds of people are dying every day due to Indian aggressive policies. “Citizens of India are also facing problems due to India’s barbaric policies”, he said, adding that India is in danger despite the RSS’s pro-Hindu policy.

Earlier, the federal cabinet decided to not remove PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) following recommendations of a sub-committee. PM Imran Khan presided over a meeting of the federal cabinet to analyse a 15-point agenda, including a review of the overall economic and political affairs of the country.

“Does anyone has any objection to the decision of the sub-committee?” the prime minister questioned.

Subsequently, cabinet members took unanimous decision and stated that the federal cabinet endorses sub-committee’s decision.