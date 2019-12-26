Share:

KARACHI - The first of its kind street library has been inaugurated in Karachi surrounding the Metropole Building on the birthday of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar

Shallwani established the street library at Metropole and it was inaugurated by Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah on the occasion of birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.The chief secretary showed his appreciation for the Street Library and said it will promote reading culture and peace. He announced that similar libraries would be established in other cities

of the province, including Hyderabad and Sukkur.Shallwani said the idea of setting up a street library is part of his effort to promote

reading culture in the city. He said all six districts would have such street libraries.

Directives to all deputy commissioners have been issued to set up such libraries besides making efforts

to improve the existing government libraries for the promotion of reading culture

in the society.The commissioner said all possible efforts were being

made to rehabilitate the existing libraries run by the