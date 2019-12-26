Share:

NOORPUR THAL - Dense fog and biting cold continued to disturb routine life in Thal with Met office forecast the same weather patron for the next couple of days.

Dense fog hampered vehicular movement in different areas of the Thal. Less visibility caused by dense fog forced vehicles to move at a snail’s pace. The police have advised the people to avoid unnecessary travelling from evening to early morning. If unavoidable, use fog lights, ensure functioning of wipers and drive at a slow speed. People preferred to stay indoors to avoid exposure to harsh weather conditions, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads till at noon. Dry cold caused alarming increase in weather related diseases, especially among kids and elderly people. The health experts have advised the people to keep themselves warm and ensure proper diet to ward off bad effects of the weather.