TEHRAN - Commander of Iran’s Border Police said three Iranian border guards abducted by terrorists back in October 2018 are going to be released from Pakistan and return home.

Speaking to Tasnim news agency on Wednesday, Brigadier General Qassem Rezaei pointed to the “satisfactory” negotiations held with the Pakistani officials to secure the release of the three Iranian border guards who have been held in Pakistan since abduction by the terrorists. The three kidnapped soldiers are safe and well and will return home very soon, the commander added.

On October 15, 2018, the so-called Jaish-ul-Adl terrorist group infiltrated Iran from the Pakistani side of the border and took hostage 14 border guards, local Basij forces, and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) members.

The IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base said at the time that the local Basij forces and the border regiment forces stationed at the border post in Mirjaveh region in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan had been abducted after “acts of treason and collusion” involving an element or elements of the anti-revolution groups who had infiltrated the country. A number of the abductees have been released since then.

Iranian military forces along the southeastern border areas are frequently attacked by terrorist groups coming from Afghanistan and Pakistan. Tehran has already asked the two neighbours to step up security at the common border to prevent terrorist attacks on Iranian forces.