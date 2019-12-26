Share:

SIALKOT - PML-N leader and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that the PTI government has done nothing for the public except stifling voice of rivals and targeting them in the name of accountability during the last one and half year.

The PTI government has done nothing except crushing the political opponents in this, what they called, Naya Pakistan,” Khawaja Asif alleged while talking to the newsmen after cutting the cake of birthday of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-I-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during a special ceremony held at PML-N House Sialkot here.

Kh Asif claimed that the PTI government has badly wounded the democracy and national integrity, saying that these wounds hard to be healed. He claimed that the nation would never forgive them for these wounds.

The PML-N stalwart said that his party would continue its struggle for strengthening democracy and safeguarding Constitution in the country by rendering all sort of sacrifices.

He noted government has failed miserably, adding the government has done nothing except suppressing voice of political rivals during last one and half year. Whosoever speaks against government is arrested, he alleged.

The PML-N stalwart said that the acceptance of bail plea of Rana Sana Ullah is a slap in the face of government, adding where have gone those ministers who used to say that they have evidence against Rana Sanaullah.

Kh Asif recalled that the PML-N had never targeted any political opponent in the name of accountability during its tenure.

He strongly criticised the PTI government “for what he called” its failure to control price hike. “The unprecedented hike in the tariff of gas and electricity and prices of daily-use items has now become unbearable for the common man and it has made their lives very hard,” the former FM regretted, adding that the PTI government took political revenge from Maryam Nawaz by rejecting her request for removal of name from ECL.

He said that the Cabinet Committee has rejected Maryam Nawaz’s application for removing of name from ECL to go abroad.

About simmering protests in India, Kh Asif said that the people of India have strongly rejected the proposed Indian Citizenship Act presented by the Indian Prime Minister Modi.

He said that almost all the people of India have rejected Modi’s agenda of hate.

He said that people in the entire subcontinent have been fighting for ensuring the supremacy of constitution and law.

He said that only the PML-N has capabilities to make it a Pakistan as envisaged by Quaid-I-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Hakeemul Ummat Allama Iqbal.

On the occasion, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that only the PML-N has the capabilities to make it a Pakistan as envisaged by Quaid-I-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Hakeemul Ummat Allama Iqbal.