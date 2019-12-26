Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Wednesday that work on Green Line Rapid

Transport System in Karachi is fast being completed

and its bus service component would be made operational soon.Talking to media personnel

following his visit to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad

Ali Jinnah, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan being fully sensitive to the problems faced by the masses has directed early and efficient completion

of schemes initiated

to help address these. To a query, he said P.C.One and P.C.Two of Rapid Transport System for Karachi were underway

and the federal government

in accordance to its commitment has been releasing funds for the same. “Funds, as committed

by federal government,

are being released and presently formula is being finalized to materialize

the mechanism,” he said in reply to another question.Sindh Governor said the scheme encompasses provision for bus fleet train service coupled with fly overs and expansion

of road network. Imran Ismail said” Pakistan

Tehreek e Insaaf and Pakistan People’s Party in most categorical terms may have political differences but they are committed to public well being”. About K-4 project meant to meet the growing

water needs for Karachi,

the Sindh Governor said final report about