KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Wednesday that work on Green Line Rapid
Transport System in Karachi is fast being completed
and its bus service component would be made operational soon.Talking to media personnel
following his visit to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad
Ali Jinnah, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan being fully sensitive to the problems faced by the masses has directed early and efficient completion
of schemes initiated
to help address these. To a query, he said P.C.One and P.C.Two of Rapid Transport System for Karachi were underway
and the federal government
in accordance to its commitment has been releasing funds for the same. “Funds, as committed
by federal government,
are being released and presently formula is being finalized to materialize
the mechanism,” he said in reply to another question.Sindh Governor said the scheme encompasses provision for bus fleet train service coupled with fly overs and expansion
of road network. Imran Ismail said” Pakistan
Tehreek e Insaaf and Pakistan People’s Party in most categorical terms may have political differences but they are committed to public well being”. About K-4 project meant to meet the growing
water needs for Karachi,
the Sindh Governor said final report about