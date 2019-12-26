Share:

Islamabad - The hydropower generation will go further down, in the country, as the annual Canal Closure will start from today (Thursday).

The annual canal closure in Mangla Command Canal will start from December 26, 2019, while in Tarbela Command Canals it will commence from December 31st, 2019, as per the schedule of Punjab irrigation department.

The outflow from Tarbela has already been reduced from 18000 cusecs to 12000 cusecs, said the data released by IRSA.

The annual canal closure, for annual de-silting, cleaning and maintenance in Punjab, will start in phases from December 26,2019, and will continue till January 30, 2020, the schedule added.

The closure of Lower Jhelum Canal, Rasul Qadirabad Link and Upper Chenab Canal, on Mangla Command System, will started from December 26,2019 and will continue till January 12, 2020. On December 27, 2019 the closure of Qadirabad Balloki Link,Jhang Branch and Central Bari Doab Canal will start and it will continue till January 13, 2019.

Lower Bari Doab Can,Balloki Sulemanki Link will be closed down from December 29, 2019, till January 15,2020.

Similarly the closure of Upper Pakpattan Canal, Eastern Sadiqia Canal will commence from December 30,2019 and will continue till January 16, 2020.Upper Jhelum Canal will be closed down from January 12,2020, till January 29,2020.Lower Chenab Canal (Except Jhang Branch) and Upper Bahawal Canal will stay closed starting from January 13,2020, till January 30,2020.

In Tarbela Command Canal,Taunsa Canal will be closed from December 31,2019, till January 17, 2020.The closure of Punjnad Canal will commence from January 5, 2020, and will continue till January 22,2020. Trimmu Canal,Trimmu Sidhnair Link will remain closed from January 10,2020, to January 27,2020.

Sidhnai Canal and SMB link will remain closed from January 11,2020 till January 28,2020.Lower Pakpattan Canal will close from January 12,2020, till January 29, 2020, while Lower Bahawal Canal will stay closed from January 13, 2020, till January 30, 2020.

On Wednesday the total inflows in rivers were 48.5 cusecs, while total outflows were 48.8 cusecs. While the storage in reservoir is 5.272 MAF

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Inflows in River Indus at Tarbela were 16800 cusecs and outflows 12000 cusecs, inflows in Kabul at Nowshera were 7200 cusecs and outflows 7200 cusecs,inflow in Jhelum at Mangla were 12900 cusecs and outflows 18000 cusecs, inflows in Chenab at Marala 11600 cusecs and outflows 5000 cusecs.

Inflow in Jinnah Barrage were 34200 cusecs and outflows 27700 cusecs, Chashma inflows 17000 cusecs and outflows 25000 cusecs, Taunsa inflows 26900 cusecs and outflows 26300 cusecs, Panjnad: inflows 7800 cusecs and outflows 3000 cusecs, Guddu inflows 34600 cusecs and outflows 29500 cusecs, Sukkur inflows 22800 cusecs and outflows nil cusecs, Kotri inflows 4200 cusecs and outflows 376 cusecs.

Tarbela against the minimum operating level of 1392 feet is presently at 1475.40 feet, maximum conservation level of Tarbela were 1550 feet. Mangla against the minimum operating level of 1050 feet is presently at 1175.15 feet, maximum conservation level of the reservoir is 1242 feet.

Chashma against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet is presently at 640.80 feet while the maximum conservation level of the reservoir is 649 feet.