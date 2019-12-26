Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will today resume hearing in a petition challenging appointment of PTI leader Abrarul Haq as chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah will conduct hearing of the petition moved by Dr Saeed Elahi, former chairman of PRCS. In this matter, the court has already issued stay orders.

Previously, Justice Athar had remarked that appointment was an administrative matter and the court would review its legal aspects. The petitioner’s lawyer had adopted that Chairman PRCS’s tenure was three years in accordance of rules and his client’s tenure was going to expire on March 9, 2020.

The IHC bench noted that the chairman could hand over the charge after he resigned from his post. It added that if the chairman commits any misconduct then a show-cause notice should be issued to him and an inquiry could be initiated against him in accordance of the rules.

Justice Athar asked from the Additional Attorney General (AAG) Tariq Mehmood that whether there was any other procedure to remove chairman PRCS from his post. At this, Tariq replied that the rules were silent in this regard.

The IHC Chief justice remarked that the office of the President was authorized to take decision only in accordance with the laws and said that it was an important matter.

Then he asked the AAG to take more time for arguments and deferred the hearing till December 26 in this connection.