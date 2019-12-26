Share:

Lahore - The military spokesperson on Wednesday said that the new wave of protests in India against the controversial citizenship law is a “beginning of the end”.

“Indian efforts to silence innocent Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir by keeping them under brutal siege without communication have failed,” said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet yesterday.

He said that the voices of Kashmiris who have been suffering at the hands of Indian forces are resonating now through over 200 million Muslims and minorities in India. He also used hashtag while saying Kashmir is Pakistan and referring to Indians’ protest against Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and to the beginning the end.

The DG ISPR also wished the nation on the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Major General Asif Ghafoor paid homage to Quaid-i-Azam for his untiring efforts for creation of Pakistan.

He also referred to the plight of the Muslims at the hands of the extremist Hindus in India. The DG ISPR said: “Those who opposed then (creation of Pakistan) are realising now. For them it is a beginning afresh now and it is a beginning of the end.”