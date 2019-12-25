Share:

Since, the opening of Kartarpur corridor for Sikh community of India and the rest of the world, is a message of love and peace, conveyed by the Pakistan by allowing Sikh community to enter Pakistan without visa. The prime minister of Pakistan, Imran khan, in his speech at the opening ceremony of Kartarpur corridor, emphasized on acquisition of peace and financial stability in the region by establishing strong bilateral relations. However, unfortunately, the India’s behaviour still remains oppressive. The recent verdict on destruction of Babri Masjid and construction of a temple in place of it, the continuous lock-down in occupied Kashmir, ban on Pakistanis to visit their religious scholars in India, are an evident instances of paining the religious feelings of Muslims.

I urge prime minister, Modi to take wise steps to stop the tyranny so as to bring peace and harmony in the region.

MUHAMMAD ANEES SHEIKH,

Islamabad.