LAHORE - The plains of country including Lahore remained in the grip of severe cold wave on Wednesday with experts predicting the worst is yet to come.

Fog blanketed the city, decreasing visibility and making motorists avoid travel. Dense fog also affected normal flight operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport and disturbed schedule of Pakistan Railways.

Less period of sunshine due to dense fog, winds and snowfall over the hills helped maintaining the mercury to a low level, making weather chilly during the day and at nighttime. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 6C.

Severe cold forced the people to stay indoors wrapped in woolies and blankets, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads in the morning and at nighttime. Excessive usage of heaters led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in even cooking meals for families.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next couple of days. Dense fog is likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa during morning/night hours. Frost is also expected in few districts of KP and Potohar region during morning hours.