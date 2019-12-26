Share:

LAHORE - Jallo Gymkhana defeated strong Universal Club by 3 wickets to enter the second round of the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-day Club Cricket Tournament match played here at the Shah Faisal Ground on Wednesday.

Fine bowling of Hassan Mukhtar of Jallo Gymkhana was the main highlight of the match. Batting first, Universal Club scored 193 runs all out in 30 overs. Zain Ul Hassan batted well and scored 46 runs while M Suleman contributed 45, Huzan Virk 28 and Umer Afzal 25. From Jallo Gymkhana, Hassan Mukhtar bowled brilliantly and grabbed 6 wickets for 20 runs while Hafiz Tanzeem bagged 3 wickets for 39 and Adnan Aslam got one wicket.

Jallo Gymkhana replied strongly and chased the required target for the loss of seven wickets in 29.1 overs. Azhar Waheed emerged as top scorer from the winning side as he cracked 45 while Qasim Butt added 34, Amir Usman 32 and Hassan MuKhtar 21. From Universal Club, Zain Ul Hassan claimed 3-38 while Huzan Virk, Danish Butt and Irfan Haider took one wicket each.