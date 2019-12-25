Share:

LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Lopez is planning a ‘’very casual’’ Christmas. The ‘Hustlers’ star - who has twins Max and Emme, 11, with ex-husband Marc Anthony and is engaged to father-of-two Alex Rodriguez - likes to spend December 25 in a low-key fashion at home and just enjoys spending quality time with her loved ones.

She said: ‘’Christmas Day is very casual for our family. We wake up, open presents, have breakfast and enjoy each other’s company. Sometimes we wear matching pyjamas to keep things festive.’’ Meanwhile, the singer-turned-actress previously admitted she had to shake off her ‘’diva’’ label from the early days.

She said: ‘’I had terrible things happen in the beginning of my career that I had to come back from. ‘’I did magazine articles where I said the wrong thing. It was a trial-and-error thing. ‘’And then you get put in a category of like you’re this person or that person and you’re a diva. ‘’But at the same time, I had to look and go, what am I doing? Because at the end of the day, it’s always do you like what you’re doing. And for me, it’s always about how can I get better? That’s why I do so much. How can I be better? I’m going to be a better mom, sister, daughter, friend, business partner, a better actress, better singer, better dancer, better producer.

It’s always about, how can we do it better next time? Because you make mistakes.’’

The ‘On the Floor’ hitmaker recently admitted her twins want her and Alex to have another baby and love the fact the retired baseball star has two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis because they have become ‘’bonus sisters’’ to them.