LOS ANGELES - Kacey Musgraves is ‘’so particular’’ about her style and make-up.

Celebrity make-up artist Moani Lee - whose clients also include Kacey’s country peers Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris - has revealed the ‘Space Cowboy’ singer wants to give her fans the ‘’full 360 experience’’ when it comes to her music and her ‘’visual’’ image.

Moani told the London Evening Standard: ‘’Kacey is so particular, in the best way possible, about the full 360 experience of her artistry.

‘’It’s definitely rooted in her songwriting and her music, but it translates into the visual aspects of her show choices down to the clothing, makeup, and hair.’’

The beauty specialist also revealed that Kacey is ‘’one of few’’ of her list of A-list clients who loves to rock glitter on her eyelids, which is fun to experiment with for the stage.

Drake addresses alleged feud with The Weeknd in new track War

LOS ANGELES - Drake appears to have spoken out on his alleged feud with The Weeknd in the lyrics to his latest track, War.

The hitmaker released the new tune and its accompanying video on Tuesday, which addresses the tension that first flared up when both reportedly dated model Bella Hadid. While the song doesn’t namecheck Bella, her sister Gigi is mentioned, as Drake raps: “If man get beaky, ring ring, call up Gigi, do him up neatly.”

He goes on to perform, “We just had to fix things, family, six tings, we can’t split up,” seemingly referencing his relationship with his former protege. Bella and The Weeknd hit it off in 2015 when she was tapped to star in the Canadian singer’s In the Night music video. They split 18 months later, however, and there had been much speculation she had also enjoyed an intimate relationship with the Gods Plan rapper – although she vehemently denied any kind of romance.

Speculation of a feud between Drake and The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, arose earlier this year when the latter dropped his tune Lost in the Fire, a collaboration with French producer Gesaffelstein, which featured a cryptic lyric on its first verse.

While some versions listed the lyrics as “Cause I could never be the one to hurt one”, others had it as “‘Cause I could never be the one to hide one”, which fans suspected was a reference to his secret son, Adonis, who he welcomed in 2017.