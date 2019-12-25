Share:

ISLAMABAD-The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) organised special programmes to mark 143th birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here in Pakistan Monument Museum and Lok Virsa .

The celebrations were aimed at educating the youth about the Quaid’s vision and Pakistan’s ideology.

Special events were arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideals and views of the father of the nation.

Special programmes include Quaid’s birthday cake cutting ceremony in Pakistan Monument Museum, photographic exhibition on Quaid, exhibition of books in collaboration with National Library of Pakistan, muzakra on role and responsibility of Jinnah as founder of Pakistan, display of milli naghmas on large screen multimedia projector in Museum Hall, screening of documentaries on Quaid’s life in Pakistan Monument and Heritage Museum, performance by folk singers and a group of traditional drummers.

Large number of people from different walks of life participated in Quaid’s day celebration at Lok Virsa and Pakistan Monument Museum.