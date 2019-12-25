Share:

Rawalpindi-A man was shot dead by his opponents over old enmity while a speeding vehicle crushed another man to death on GT Road, informed sources on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122, upon calling, shifted the dead bodies to nearby hospitals for post-mortem, they said.

According to sources, a 23-year-old man namely Manawal Masih was going to his home located in Street Number 7 in Christian Colony at Baraf Khana Chowk when his opponents opened firing on him. A bullet pierced into neck of Manawal and he died on the spot whereas the attackers managed to escape from the scene, sources said.

They added the locals gathered on the crime scene alerted police which rushed to the site and took dead body into custody. Later on, Rescue 1122 moved the dead body to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for autopsy.

A police investigator told media that the reason behind the murder was old enmity. He said police have registered a murder case against the killers and begun investigation.

In the second incident, a man namely Noor Ahmed, 65 was crossing GT Road near Ghosia Mosque in Mandra when a speeding truck hit him. In result, the man sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the scene. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to Rural Health Centre for autopsy. Police registered case against the accused driver and started making efforts to arrest him. Meanwhile, a gang of armed dacoits snatched Rs1.4 million from a money changer on gunpoint near Kohinoor Mills Stop on Peshawar Road, informed sources.

The dacoits also tortured the man identified as Malik Saeed over putting off resistance and fled from the scene. A heavy contingent of police, headed by SP Potohar Division Syed Ali and SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran, reached at the crime scene and collected evidences and recorded statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation. The victim citizen Malik Saeed told police he was going back to home in his car after exchanging currency from Mall Plaza when armed robbers riding in two other cars intercepted him outside Kohinoor Mills. He stated the dacoits snatched cash and car from him and hit him with punches and handles of pistols when he tried to show resistance.

Police registered case against the dacoits on complaint of the citizen and begun investigation, sources said.

When contacted, SP Syed Ali confirmed the occurrence of crime. He said police have conducted geofancing of the area besides obtaining the CCTV footage of nearby cameras to identify the dacoits.

He hoped police would trace the fleeing dacoits soon.