ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said it will fight tooth and nail if the government tried to burden the common people with a mini-budget. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesperson to PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said the government was putting extra burden on the people and wanted to rob people of their lawful income. “The government wants to burden the people with 1.5 billion rupees. The people have already given this incapable government Rs 735 billion. Now once again the government wants to increase tariff of electricity, gas and sales tax,” he said in a statement. Senator Khokhar said that “it is anti-poor” to deprive 800, 000 people of Benazir Income Support Programme. “(Prime Minister) Imran Khan has surrendered country’s economy to others just to keep himself on the seat,” he said.