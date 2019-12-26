Share:

SIALKOT - Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq urged the Pakistanis to unite and reclaim the values which Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah bequeathed to the nation as his heritage. He stated this while addressing the participants of a special Quiad-i-Azam Day ceremony here. The minister wished to felicitate the nation on Quaid’s birth anniversary and urged the people to forge unity in their ranks to preserve and protect their democratic and political rights and thereby make Pakistan a shining example of prosperity and progress, Addressing the participants.