Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said the provincial government is committed to wiping out illegal constructions and promote legal construction

to ensure safety of people. A Vigilance Committee

has been formed to oversee all types of construction activities in Karachi and all over Sindh. He was addressing a meeting with members of the Association

of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) here on Tuesday. The minister was also accompanied by Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Sheikh, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Director General Zafar

Ahsan, KWSB Chief Engineer Ghulam Qadir and other government officials. ABAD Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani, Senior Vice Chairman

Sohail Warind, Southern Region Chairman Muhammad

Ali Taufique, former chairmen Hanif Gohar, Muhammad

H assan Bakshi, Arif Yousuf Jeewa, Junaid Ashraf Taloo, Anwar Gagai and other members of the Association

were also present. The minister said the formation of Oversee Committee

was in the final stages and quoted the DG SCBA as confirming the committee will be constituted by the first week of January, 2020. He also highlighted that a mechanism

for fast-track approval of small projects had already been launched, adding that the similar system for big projects would be introduced very soon.He also vowed to resolve problems faced by the builders of Hyderabad. He said the Sindh Government was also forming a portal for ease of doing business. The minister said the Master Plan 2047 of Karachi was also being prepared keeping in view contemporary requirements.Responding to concerns raised by the ABAD chairman

regarding illegal constructions, the minister said a vigilance committee has been formed by the SBCA and it will lead action against all illegitimate constructions. He sought support of ABAD in this regard. He said the provincial

government was going to launch 171 infrastructure

and development projects, which will be completed by June 2020. He said the World Bank is assisting in Rs600 billion projects. In his opening remarks, ABAD Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani said it was welcoming that some pending issues

of builders were now being addressed by the Sindh