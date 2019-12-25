Share:

The battle for human’s rights has been largely won. As we know that the hospitals are playing a significant role in our society as well as for country. But, unfortunately, in Kech Hospital Turbat where I visited 4 days before. I was near to counter room. There people came and started beating the counter as well the nurses, just because their patient counted his last breath during the treatment.

It is shame thing that they have did. Because the lives of the human being is in the hand of God, not the people or doctors. I would like to suggest my those people who showed their aggressive behaviour with the counter and nurses. They should behave good with the doctors and nurses. Since they are the most loved person of the Allah the Almighty.

ALAM KHAN,

Turbat.