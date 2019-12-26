Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday directed the Director General NAB Lahore to conduct inquiry of the alleged corruption of Rs62 billion in Lahore Ring Road (project).

Taking notice of the alleged corruption, the NAB Chairman NAB said that after decision of the Supreme Court about Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (Peshawar BRT) case, the NAB Peshawar would complete its inquiry about Peshawar BRT case as per law, said a press release issued yesterday.

The Lahore Ring Road is an 85-kilometre-long orbital highway which links to M-2 Motorway and the N5 National Highway and was inaugurated in 2017.

The road encircles the Lahore city and its route is from Babu Sabu to Saggian Interchange, Lahore, Niazi Chowk. From there it runs to Mehmood Booti, passing through GT Road, Canal Bank Road, Harbanspura Interchange, Barki Road, Abdullah Gul Interchange, Allama Iqbal International Airport, Ghazi Road, DHA Phase V & VII, Sui Gas Society, Ferozpur Road, to Hudaira Drain (South) to Halloki, Bahria Town to Niaz Biag.

Recently there were reported that the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has unearthed financial irregularities worth billions during a special audit of the Ring Road project.

The AGP audited the expenditure of the project for 2016-2017 and during the audit, special matters including land acquisition, financial management and procedures, contract management and works and tools collection for the project were scrutinised. The highest amount embezzled was Rs42.38 billion of which no official records were available. However, the Punjab Communication and Works Department has obtained a special audit report of the overall irregularities worth Rs59.39 billion. The financial irregularities of over Rs15.51 billion have been detected in land purchase alone while the financial misappropriation of over Rs4.36 billion has been found in an overvaluation of land.

NAB RECOVERED RS153B

IN LAST 27 MONTHS

NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal Wednesday said that the anti-graft watchdog is making vigorous attempts to eradicate the menace of corruption by pursuing its policy of ‘Accountability for All’.

In a statement issued in Islamabad, he said NAB has already set its goal of taking the cases of the corrupt, proclaimed offenders to logical conclusion as per law and ensure the return of looted money of the nation from them.

He said the Bureau has recovered Rs153 billion from the corrupt elements in the last 27 months and deposited in the national exchequer, arrested 630 accused and filed 600 corruption references in various accountability courts. The overall ratio of conviction of NAB in accountability courts is 70 percent, which is highest as comparing to any other such institution.

He said right now 1,261 references, having accumulated value of Rs943 billion, were in 25 different accountability courts.

NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group or individual but we are affiliated with Pakistan and NAB officers are performing their national duty of eradication of corruption from the country, he added.

The NAB chairman said the performance of the Bureau has already been acknowledged by prestigious national and international institutions including Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), Mashal Pakistan, Transparency International and World Economic Forum.

According to Gillani and Gallup International 59 percent people of Pakistan expressed confidence in NAB, which has encouraged the Bureau’s officers as they have redoubled their efforts for eradication of corruption from the country.