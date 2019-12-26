Share:

LAHORE - The 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed on Wednesday renewing pledge to continue with stepped up efforts for making the country prosperous.

Speakers while addressing seminars and special sittings highlighted the life and different aspects of the personality of the founder of Pakistan. Different organizations in addition to government departments arranged ceremonies to paid tributes to political services and achievements of Quai-i-Azam for creation of a separate motherland for Muslims of the Sub-Continent.

A special ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-Tahreek-e-Pakistan under the aegis of Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust. Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafiq Ahmad was chief guest on this occasion. Provincial Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Senator Waleed Iqbal, and several other political and academic personalities also attended the ceremony.

Also, special ceremonies were held here at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences in connection with Quaid’s birthday and Christmas. A good number of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff attended the event.

Executive Director of PINS Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood said that India’s behavior with Muslims in India and Held Kashmir had been exposed to the world and two nation theory of Quaid-e-Azam has proved correct.

He said that the whole nation of Pakistan is grateful to Muhammad Ali Jinnah who spent all his life for the welfare of Muslims of Sub-Continent and through his vision granted a separate piece of land. Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood said that 25th December is also joyful day for Christian community and we all share their happiness.

Alhamra Arts Council also organized different programs on the occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam. A seminar and an exhibition was arranged featuring portraits of father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam painted by renowned masters of portrait maker, Prof Saeed Akhtar, Colin David, Mehmood Butt, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi along with others to honor the 144th birth anniversary of, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, here at Alhamra Art Gallery.

Paying tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said Jinnah reached the pinnacle of glory in politics and no fear or attraction could ever deviate him from his principled stance.

“The Muslims launched a historical struggle for the creation of a separate homeland under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam and succeeded in creating an independent Muslim state, he added.