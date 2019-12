Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan congratulated the Christian community on Christmas. In his message issued here, the minister said: “In Pakistan all minorities are enjoying equal rights.” Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan Wednesday extended Christmas greetings to the Christians. In a message, he said “Birthday of Hazrat Esa (AS) is a sacred occasion for Muslims as well. He praised Christians role in national development.