ISLAMABAD - Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Wednesday said the Opposition was responsible for delay in session of the Senate as it was using the upper house for its vested interests.In a statement issued here yesterday, the minister said that the Opposition wanted to save itself from accountability and therefore it was compromising the institution of Senate. The Opposition was more concerned about its corruption cases and not about upholding the constitution, he noted. He said he feared confrontation in the Senate in case the session was called as the Opposition was not showing any seriousness. If the government calls the session next week, its result would be ruckus and not any legislation, Swati added.