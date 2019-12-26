Share:

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Thursday, reports Radio Pakistan.

They discussed bilateral relations, matters of mutual interest and regional situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have deep brotherly relations and the two countries are committed to further expand their relations in diverse fields.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Saudi Foreign Minister and the Saudi leadership for backing Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to continue their bilateral consultations on important regional matters, including Kashmir issue.