Share:

“To resolve all Indian problems and especially Hindu-Muslim differences on purely religious basis cannot produce any permanent path to salvation.”

–Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi

Born in 1872 in Sialkot, Ubaidullah Sindhi was a prominent Islamic leader and activist of the Indian Independence Movement. Converting to Islam at the age of 15, Ubaidullah enrolled in Darul Uloom Deoband to delve deep into the Islamic education. In Darul Uloom, he led the Silk Letter Movement, started during world war 1 to solicit the support of Islamic world against the British colonialism in India. He was also a minister in the Indian Government in exile formed in Afghanistan in 1915. He went to Moscow in 1922 and got inspired by the Russian Revolution. From Moscow, he went to Istanbul and wrote the constitution for a united, confederal, workers’ India free of the menaces of British Colonialism and exploitations of capitalism. Owing to the threat he posed to the rule of the British, he was banned from entering India and remained in exile till 1938. After coming back, he continued to champion for independence of a confederal and poor, peasant, worker friendly India. He died in 1944 before he could witness the partial fulfilment of his dreams in 1947.

Despite being a well learnt Islamic scholar, Maulana never supported division of India on the basis of religion. For him, the fight between Hindus and Muslims was a façade constructed to divert the attention from a more necessary battle between the rich and the poor. Over time, however, this division on the basis of religion has only increased thanks to a Muslim Pakistan and Hindu India. Both the countries are too indulged in religious hostilities to care about the poor, workers, peasants.