Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pearson on Wednesday launched Pearson Test of English Academic here to provide Secure English Language Tests (SELTs) to people who need to demonstrate their English language skills to work or live in the UK.

A statement said that the commercial agreements will be delivered through the Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic and PTE Home - a new speaking and listening test for family visa, settlement and citizenship applicants. Both these English language tests have been internally developed by Pearson.

First PTE-Academic testing centre “Peach Testing Centre” was inaugurated on Tuesday Dec 3, 2019 in Islamabad, Pakistan by the Vice President of the Pearson Mr. Derek Richardson. The event was also participated by Ms. Premila Paulraj-Director Asia, Mr. Waqar Shah-Business Head-BTEC & PTE-A, Mr. Omer Fazail-Business Head Resources, Mr. Faisal Mahmood-Business Head Academic, Ms. Aisha Farooq-Commissioner Regional Tax Office-Isb, and addressed by Mr. Ejaz Abassi VP Federation of Chamber Commerce & Industry of Pakistan and Mr. Muhammad Jamil-CEO JnS & Peach Testing Centre. Students and immigrants can now book their tests online for the test centre in Islamabad.

The fully digital test is delivered through Pearson VUE, the computer-based testing business of Pearson.

The latest AI technology is used for scoring; biometric data collection provides enhanced security measures and voice recognition software is applied for the speaking element of the test. These cutting-edge technologies ensure the provision of an impartial and highly accurate test of people’s English language proficiency.

Rod Bristow, President of Pearson UK, said: “We are proud that the UK Government joins the Australian and New Zealand Governments in recognising this test for visa applications, alongside thousands of leading universities across the globe who already accept it for study purposes - including most UK universities.

This represents an exciting opportunity for PTE Academic that it will be one of four approved suppliers of UK Home Office.PTE Academic currently has more than 250 test centres in over 50 countries, with its test centre network and global coverage due to rapidly expand to more than 110 countries during the early stages of the commercial agreements - and now including PTE Home.