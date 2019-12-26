Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing a public gathering during foundation stone laying ceremony, expressed his criticism of India's Citizenship Amendment Bill, which grants citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

"I want you to listen to my prediction. The people of India will stand up against Modi. Not only Muslims but Hindus, Sikhs and Christians", the Pakistani prime minister said on Thursday, adding: "They know that what he is about to do in India is the same what Hitler did 60-70 years ago against the Jews".

He further likened India’s Citizenship Amendment Act to Myanmar’s 1982 Nationality Law, saying that cruelty was inflicted upon Muslims and that it would be the same in India.

The Pakistani PM said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had confirmed to him that the Pakistani Army is ready to combat India if the situation escalates.

Insinuating over the ongoing anti-CAA protests in different parts of India, PM Khan said that even the Hindus are standing up against the Modi-led government.

Talking about India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, PM Khan said: “These tensions have arisen since Narendra Modi has laid a siege on Kashmir and ever since I have been telling the world that he is trying to distract the issue of Kashmir."

The traditionally tense relations between Pakistan and India escalated after New Delhi made the decision of revoking Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which had ensured the special status of Indian-occupied Kashmir for decades. The Indian government proceeded to divide Indian-occupied Kashmir into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh – to be administered by the central government.