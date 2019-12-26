Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving to make Pakistan Quaid’s Pakistan by challenging the status quo and ensuring the rule of law.

Speaking at a ceremony in connection with Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary and Christmas here on Wednesday, she said the PM was taking steps to eliminate corruption and nepotism and establish rule of law in the country.

The Special Assistant said Imran Khan as a leader carried out a long struggle to bring about change of mindset in the country. She said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government laid down the foundation of a new Pakistan by initiating institutional reforms.

Paying homage to Father of the Nation, Dr. Awan said the Quaid-e-Azam made the impossible possible with his commitment to the cause. She said it was motive of incumbent government to follow Quaid’s vision for the prosperity of the country.

Acknowledging services of minorities, including the Christian community, for national development, she said minorities played important role in creation as well as building of Pakistan.

Firdous said 2020 would be year of providing relief to the general public after economic revival of the country.

The SAPM said that 2020 would be year of fulfilment of promises made in the manifesto of PTI and expressed the hope that media would play its role in highlighting the achievements made by the present government.

She said that on December 25, Christian community was celebrating Christmas whereas it was also birthday of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. She said Quaid-e- Azam with his commitment and dedication changed the map of the sub-continent and dream of Pakistan became a reality.

She said Imran not only challenged the status quo but succeeded in defeating it in 2018 elections and foundation of Naya Pakistan was laid with introduction of far-reaching reforms in the institutions. The SAPM said that empowerment of the national institutions was policy of the Quaid-e-Azam and the present government was striving to empower the institutions but in the past the rulers adopted policies to benefit themselves and their cronies.

She said Imran had proved himself as a true leader instead of a traditional politician. She said that traditional politician tries to please all and focuses on next elections but the true leader focuses on betterment of the next generations and makes difficult decisions irrespective of their negative impact of vote bank.

She said that credit of announcement of 8th Wage Board Award goes to the present government as after 19 years the award was announced. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled the commitment made with the journalist organizations as the government wanted to protect rights of the journalists. Dr Awan said former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah had been granted bail only but not acquitted from drugs case.

“Rana Sanaullah, a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, will have to face cases registered against him for probing possession of narcotics issue,” she said while speaking in a private news channel programme.

“The powerful elements are coming into the ambit of law,” she said, adding, the case of Rana Sanaullah should be tried in a court of justice.

No one was above the law, she said. To a question, Dr Awan stated that media trial of any institution should be avoided.

About release of leaders of Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, she said both leaders of political parties had been granted bail from the courts on medical grounds. Commenting on legislation for extending the services of Chief of Army Chief, Dr Awan said, “We should have to resolve the matter of legislation with consensus. The SAPM said that keeping in view the internal and external situation on borders, presence of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was essential for the country and the nation.

In reply to a question regarding appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the members, she said, “We are making efforts for appointment of CEC and COAS tenure extension.

Senator Faisal Javed said due to the earnest efforts of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the year 2020 will be proved as the year of progress and development.

He said the country’s exports were increasing day by day and the current deficit was shrinking which was a positive indicator for economy. He said, “Our economic team’s reforms agenda is showing positive results now though previous governments left no stone unturned in pushing the country into economic crisis.”

Senator Faisal Javed said minorities in Pakistan were enjoying their religious freedom while in India they were being deprived of their basic human rights. He said Indian atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir had exposed its real face and the world was reviewing the whole situation.