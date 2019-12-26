Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday responded to State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi’s presser over Rana Sanaullah’s legal proceedings and stated that the minister has taken a U-turn by stating that he had “spoken of a footage and not a video”. “Shehryar Afridi has become a ‘U-turn Niazi’ as he should apologise to the nation as neither evidence nor video is available [to him],” the PML-N leader said, while asking Afridi to resign for telling a lie. “The nation has seen that Rana Sanaullah was kept imprisoned for seven months on the basis of a lie,” he said, adding he could see no sign of humiliation, shame and regret on the face of the minister, instead continued arrogance. “The nation was waiting for Shehryar Afridi to present the video today,” he added.