KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Secretary General Amir Mehmood

Kiani said the party would contest local government polls with full strength after membership

campaign across the province as well reformation of the lawyer wing. According to a statement

issued here, Kiani came to Karachi on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan with a mission to strengthen party at grassroots in Sindh and reform the lawyerwing, Insaf Lawyers Forum. In the first phase, he met Supreme Court Bar Association former president Amanullah Karnani. Later, he would address divisional Bar Associations and meeting senior lawyers. He said that lawyers had played crucial role in Pakistan formation ‘as they are one the most determined fraternities.

“The Lawyers’ wing of the PTI stood side by side in the party’s 23-year struggle,” he added. The PTI Secretary General said they would carry the party’s agenda further with reformation of the lawyers wing.Earlier, Kiani along with Sindh Governor Imran

Ismail paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad

Ali Jinnah while visiting