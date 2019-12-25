Share:

Rawalpindi-Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Indian premier Narendra Modi has been fuelling terrorism in occupied Kashmir by imposing curfew and martyring innocent Kashmiris.

He added India was itself trapped in a net it spread for others by passing much controversial citizenship law sparking unrest in the whole country. “Founder of Pakistan Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had decided much before for a separate country for Muslims because he knew that Muslim and Hindus could not live together,” he said. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed expressed these views while addressing media men after a ceremony held in connection with Quaid’s Day at Public Secretariat in Commercial Market on Wednesday.

He said tension and chaos gripped India due to erroneous policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Muslims living there are pinning their hopes with Pakistan for solving their problems. “The situation in India is so critical that people are raising slogans for separation,” he said.

He said Modi and his army are involved in martyring innocent and helpless Kashmiris in Indian Held Kashmir while the world comity has been acting as a silent spectator. The federal minister predicted that India could create unrest on borders at any time and the Pakistan army and government are fully prepared to respond to any kind of Indian terrorism.

He said the government has started a special train service for the Christian sisters and brothers on the eve of Christmas. He said the people are travelling even on rooftop of the train due to space shortage.

Commenting on ongoing accountability drive by the government in Pakistan, he said democracy sans accountability is impossible. “The name of Imran Khan is Ahtesab Khan and he will not spare any corrupt element in the country,” he said. He said PM Imran Khan would not go anywhere rather would complete his tenure.

He said the citizens of Rawalpindi have rejected those involved in money laundering adding that the opposition has not taken out rally against inflation.

Coming hard on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the federal minister advised him to play carefully as he was a baby boy and not familiar with tactics of politics.

Sheikh Rashid also criticised the statement of Bilwal in which he stated he was owner of five companies in his childhood. He announced to hold a public gathering in Larkana in response to PPP meeting in Liaquat Bagh scheduled to be held on December 27. On a query, he replied that PML-N and PPP plundered the national kitty mercilessly and now the government would make them accountable. He, in response to another question, said the legal team of government would clarify the position of government over cases of Rana Sana Ullah and Ahsan Iqbal. He said the government had refused to remove the name of Maryam Nawaz Sharif from ECL with consultation of all the relevant quarters.

Meanwhile, a colourful ceremony was held to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with enthusiasm under auspices of Adal Foundation in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi. Central Media Advisor Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Gul Hamid Khan Niazi was chief guest of the ceremony which was anchored by President Adal Foundation Muhammad Furqan. Director Punjab Council of the Arts Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed, Gul Hamid Khan Niazi, Raja Muhammad Akram, Hira Chohan, Muhammad Furqan and others cut the cake. The ceremony was attended by students, teachers, civil and society. The speakers addressing at the occasion paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.