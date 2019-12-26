Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Zulfiqar Hameed on Wednesday visited Cathedral Church on Mall Road and presented bouquet and Christmas cake to the Bishop. He also extended his felicitations to Christian community. Bishop and other priests welcomed the CCPO on his arrival. SP Civil Lines Dost Muhammad briefed CCPO about the security arrangements. “Christmas is the festival of joy and peace. Muslims and followers of other beliefs also participate in Christmas celebrations,” the CCPO said. He said that Lahore police was implementing a comprehensive security plan for Christmas. The police security will remain on high alert till the beginning of the New Year, the city police chief said. Zulfiqar Hameed also paid visit to Don Basco Church and reviewed security. He met with police officials deployed there and lauded their high moral. More than 6,000 police are deployed across the provincial metropolis to guard churches, markets, and other public places on the eve of Christmas. A police spokesman said the Lahore police had chalked out a comprehensive security plan to ensure best security arrangements for the Christian community on the eve of Christmas.