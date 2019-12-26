Share:

OKARA/GUJRANWALA - Two bikers were crushed to death and an elderly woman burnt alive in separate incidents occurred in different areas here on Wednesday.

In Okara, an oil tanker crushed a bike rider to death and injured his wife critically here on Wednesday. According to rescue and police sources, Abdul Ghafoor, resident of village 24/D along with his wife was going to Akhtarabad on a motorcycle. Near village 28/1AL, an oncoming speeding oil tanker hit and ran over them. As result Ghafoor died on the spot and his wife sustained injuries. On information, Rescue 1122 rushed the dead body and the injured to hospital. The police have registered a case against the runaway driver.

In another incident, an elderly woman was burnt to ashes when a fire erupted at her home. According to police, 70 years old Velvet Bibi, wife of Bashir Masih of village 44/GD was alone at home as other members of the family had gone to church to celebrate Christmas. Suddenly, a fire erupted in the house and the fire engulfed Velvet Bibi. As a result she along with other valuables in the house burnt to ashes.

In Gujranwala, a man was crushed to death by a Mazda truck at GT Road near Ghakkar Mandi. According to police, 40-year-old Nadeem Cheema was going on motorcycle when near Ghala Mandi, a loader Mazda hit the bike from the rear. Resultantly Nadeem died on the spot. The police have started investigation into the incident.