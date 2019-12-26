Share:

Two soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred and one wounded as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing Thursday morning in Dewa Sector area, the military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said.

According to ISPR, Pakistan Army soldiers while responding to cross-border fire from the enemy in Haji Pir Sector damaged Indian post and killed three Indian soldiers including a subedar.

“Indian cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control (LoC) during the last 36 hours. Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing three Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too,” ISPR tweeted.

Indian CFVs along LOC during the last 36 hours. Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too. In Dewa Sector Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pak Army embraced Shahadat. pic.twitter.com/yFuBqPgFVv — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 26, 2019

The military’s media wing added Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pakistan Army embraced Shahadat.

Earlier, last week, ISPR had clarified that there had been no major exchange of fire in Kiran or Neelum valley as was being propagated by Indian media.

"Intermittent CFVs (ceasefire violations) by Indian Army continue along LOC, being befittingly responded. In response to CFV in Dewa Sector reports of damage to Indian posts and heavy casualties to Indian soldiers. No major exchange of fire in Kiran or Neelum valley as being propagated by Indian media," ISPR tweeted.

Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat, in suggestive and provocative remarks, had on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control could escalate any time and that the Indian army was prepared for the spiraling of the escalation matrix, The Times of India had reported.