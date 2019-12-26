Share:

Abu Dhabi - The UAE Cabinet has approved a law to protect consumers and allows them full freedom to choose commodities at fair prices. The Consumer Protection Law, approved by the Cabinet chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aims to ensure price stability as per the best practices and curbs any practices that may have negative impacts on consumers and lead to price hike. The law, which provides protection to consumers in light of technological developments and rapid growth in e-commerce, regulates the relationship between suppliers, advertisers and commercial agents. It forms part of government efforts to keep update legislation that affect the lives of citizens and residents in order to ensure the full protection for consumers and price stability in accordance with the best practices. The law is in line with the GCC’s Unified Law on Consumer Protection, in a manner that ensures legislative integration between the GCC Countries. It also aims to continue providing adequate protection to consumers in light of the technological advancement and accelerated growth seen by the electronic commerce. The law also ensures the delivery of goods and services according to production and distribution patterns tailored to consumers’ needs and limits any practices that may have negative impacts on consumers.

Iran starts internet shutdown ahead of possible new protests

IRAN - Iranian authorities have shut down mobile internet access to overseas sites in several provinces, an Iranian news agency reported on Wednesday, a day before new protests called for on social media. Social media posts and some relatives of people killed in unrest last month over hikes in gasoline prices have called for renewed protests and commemoration ceremonies for the dead on Thursday. The semi-official news agency ILNA quoted an informed source at the Communications and Information Technology Ministry as saying the shutdown was ordered by “security authorities” and covered the Alborz, Kurdestan and Zanjan provinces in central and western Iran and Fars in the south. “According to this source, it is possible that more provinces will be affected by the shutdown of mobile international connectivity,” ILNA said. In November, Iran shut down the internet for about a week to help stifle the fuel protests which turned political, sparking the bloodiest crackdown in the 40-year history of the Islamic Republic.

The internet blockage made it difficult for protesters to post videos on social media to generate support and also to obtain reliable reports on the extent of the unrest.