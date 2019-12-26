Share:

NOORPUR THAL - Active participation of the women in every field of life is necessary for a strong and prosperous Pakistan. Talking to media here Deputy District Social Welfare Khushab madam Huma Aziz said the role of women for establishment peaceful society as well as progress and development of the country could not be denied. Madam Huma Aziz said the Punjab government has adopted an effective strategy for bringing the women into mainstream, adding that revolutionary measures have been taken for safeguarding rights of the women as well as empowering them. She stressed upon NGOs and other social welfare organisation to create awareness among the women to strive for their rights to play their role in national building.