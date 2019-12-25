Share:

LAHORE-Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s wedding preparations are in full swing, with the first function taking place last night in an incredibly low-key manner. The couple has been in news since actor Yasir Hussain proposed to Pakistani television star Iqra Aziz during the Lux Style Awards 2019 and she said yes.

With a vivid and colorful mayoun ceremony, the lovebirds, who will tie the knot on December 28, marked the beginning of their marriage celebrations.

Aziz looked ethereal in a traditional yellow gota dress. The actress opted for a no-makeup look. The couple took to Instagram to share pictures from the ceremony where Hussain was seen wearing a simple white kurta. Yasir took to his Instagram handle to share the memorable moment of his life as he wrote: “one two 3 GO”

They also started the # IqYasirDaViyah hashtag, which made it all super easy for their fans and supporters because it means they can follow it all on this hashtag without searching anywhere else.