LAHORE - The 16th death anniversary of former President Pakistan Medical & Dental Council and the first Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Dr Muhammad Hayat Zafar, who was also the father of Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute, Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar will be celebrated in his hometown of Sultan Mahmood, Tehsil Kabirwala tomorrow (Sunday). Late Prof. Muhammad Hayat Zafar served as the President of the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Chairman Board of Management and Principal of Nishtar Medical College. He is considered close and trustworthy to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.