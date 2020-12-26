Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as seven rusty hand-grenades were recovered from a plot located at Dhoke Nain Sukh of Bhara Kahu, informed sources on Friday. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area. Later, officials of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were called in by police after pulling out the hand-grenades that were packed in a small carton. The BDS defused the hand-grenades, sources said. According to details, a local resident of Dhoke Nain Sukh was digging up his plot with help of labourers to construct a building when he found a suspicious carton buried in soil. They said the local resident immediately informed police after finding hand grenades in the carton.

They said SP City Umer Khan along with SHO PS Bharakahu rushed to the scene and also called BDS for defusing the hand grenades. “Seven hand-grenades were recovered from a plot of Dhoke Nain Sukh,” said SP City Umer Khan, when contacted by The Nation.

He said labourers were excavating the land when they found hand grenades. The bomb disposal squad, police and ambulance services reached the spot.

The BDS officials defused hand grenades, he said adding that the hand grenades were quite old and rusty.

Meanwhile, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad took the hand grenades into custody and started investigation.